Clemson captures sixth-straight ACC Championship

Tigers dominate Notre Dame, winning 34-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Tigers won their sixth-straight ACC Championship with a 34-10 win over Notre Dame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday.

With the win, the third-ranked Tigers are squarely in position to make the College Football Playoffs.

Notre Dame's 3-0 lead to start the game was the only time the Irish were ahead.

Travis Etienne's 44-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the first half effectively put the game away, and the Tigers added ten more points in the second half.

Etienne finished with 124 rushing yards on 10 carries for an average of 12.4 yards per rush.

FINAL: #Clemson defeats Notre Dame 34-10 to capture its 6th-straight ACC Championship.



Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 322 yards on 25-of-36 passing, two touchdowns and an interception.