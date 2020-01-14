NEW ORLEANS — Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow shrugged off a slow start to have a record-setting performance as he led the LSU Tigers to a 42-25 win over Clemson to take the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Burrow, who’s expected to be the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft, threw for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns—both championship game records--against a very good Clemson team. The Tigers of South Carolina gave up a season high 628 yards of total offense, uncharacteristic for this defense.

His counterpart, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, played fairly well too, finishing with 264 yards passing, but it ultimately became too much for he and his teammates to keep up with LSU’s record setting offense which was ranked number one this season. (Burrow also set the all-time single-season record for touchdown passes with 60.)

In doing so, Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 season, becoming just the second team in modern college football to win that many games. The only other team? Last year’s Clemson Tigers.

The loss stopped the 29-game winning streak for Clemson (14-1), which was an all-time record for Clemson’s program, and the 12th longest in college football history. Their last loss was January 1, 2018, 742 days before.

There were, of course, controversial plays. Clemson fans were not happy about a long LSU touchdown pass where the receiver appeared to step out of bounds. LSU were flagged for pass interference on a Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross pass play. And Clemson linebacker James Skalski was ejected for targeting, an always controversial call.

Clemson started off well early, building a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. But LSU rattled off 21 unanswered to take the lead.

They wouldn’t give it up for the rest of the contest.

Still, there's no hanging of the head for Clemson. They won two titles in three years, nearly won a third, and will be one of the top contenders next year with Trevor Lawrence coming back.

UPDATES FROM THE GAME:

11:41 PM - Clemson extends to largest lead of the game

Joe Burrow throws yet another bomb. 24 yards to a leaping Terrace Marshall Jr.

LSU 42, Clemson 25 - 12:08 4th QTR

11:35 PM - Very, very true

11:32 PM - END OF 3RD QTR

LSU 35, Clemson 25

11:25 PM - LSU misses a chance to extend lead

LSU missed a 45-yard field goal after a promising drive stalled. Still remains:

LSU 35, Clemson 25 - 2:15 3rd QTR

11:16 PM - Burrow sets all-time record

With his last TD pass, LSU's Joe Burrow set the all-time record for touchdown passes in a season, with 59

11:13 PM - LSU takes advantage again in the red zone.

LSU's Joe Burrow tosses a short pass to Thaddeus Moss, who barely squeaks it past the goal line for the score.

LSU 35, Clemson 25 - 5:13 3rd QTR

11:09 PM - Clemson star linebacker ejected

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was penalized by the referees and ejected for targeting, after he hit an LSU player's shoulder with his helmet.

11:01 PM - Clemson fans exited over last TD

This was the reacton back home in Clemson at the last Tiger TD

10:45 PM - Clemson roars back

After LSU rattled off 21 straight points, Clemson returned to the endzone with a 3-yard power run by Travis Etienne. Clemson went for the 2-point conversion and got it.

LSU 28, Clemson 25 - 10:49 3rd QTR

HALFTIME - LSU 28, Clemson 17

10:12 PM - LSU extends the lead right before the half

LSU stretches the lead right before the half Set up by a gutty Joe Burrow run, he then throws a TD pass to Moss

LSU 28, Clemson 17 - :10 2nd QTR

9:50 PM - Joe Burrow really likes Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow tosses a 14-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase in the endzone. Chase has over 150 receiving yards, and it's not even halftime.

LSU 21, Clemson 17 - 5:19 2nd QTR

9:35 PM Joe Burrow runs in a score

LSU QB Joe Burrow matches Trevor Lawrence with a rushing TV of his own.

Clemson 17, LSU 14 - 9:17 1st QTR

9:28 PM - GROWN MAN TD

That's what ESPN called Tee Higgins score

9:24 PM - Tee Higgins making LSU defenders look foolish

After catching the pass, Clemson's Tee Higgins ran around and through the LSU defense for a 36-yard touchdown score.

Clemson 17, LSU 7 - 10:38 2nd QTR

9:15 PM - Tigers fans celebrate the latest score

Checking back in at the Esso club in Clemson, fans celebrate the last Clemson score

9:11 PM - Clemson kicks through a long one

Clemson's B.T. Potter sends a 52-yard field goal sailing through the uprights

Clemson 10, LSU 7 - 13:43 2nd QTR

9:07 PM - Joe Burrow, bombs away

LSU strikes back with a perfect pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase

9:00 PM. LSU finally arrives at the game

After struggling for most of the first quarter, LSU finally found its mojo.

Joe Burrow threw a 52-yard touchdown bomb to Ja'Marr Chase.

Clemson 7, LSU 7 - 1:36 1st QTR

8:50 p.m.

Another look at Trevor Lawrence's score

8:45 PM - Clemson strikes first

Trevor Lawrence capped a 5 play, 67 yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run of his own.

Clemson 7, LSU 0 - 6:34 1st QTR

8:37 PM - Offenses struggle early

Clemson and LSU are known for offense, but not on their first few plays.

The first four drives (2 for Clemson, 2 for LSU) all end in punts.

8:23 PM - Clemson doesn't score on the first drive of the game

Clemson got the ball first to start the game. They didn't get any points, but they did have this nifty pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross for a big first down.

8:12 PM - President Trump, Melania Trump take the field.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand for the national anthem.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for the national anthem before the beginning of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP

8:14 PM -Clemson's Denzel Johnson takes the field

Last game in orange for A.C. Flora product Denzel Johnson.

7:40 PM - Dabo and the Tigers take the field

Clemson's coach waved to fans one last time before the game began

7:02 PM - Catching up with the First lady of Tiger Football

Kathleen Swinney, wife of Dabo Swinney, spoke to News19's Reggie Anderson before the national title game.

6:14 PM - The Clemson Tigers arrive at the stadium

Coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the rest of the team enter the Louisiana Superdome

5:42 PM - Fans gather in Tigertown

Not every Clemson fan could make it to New Orleans, of course. Some of those who couldn't go area in Clemson and gathered at the Esso Club.

5:30 PM. - The locker rooms are ready for both teams