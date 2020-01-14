NEW ORLEANS — It's the battle of the Tigers to settle who is the best college football team in America, as Clemson and LSU meet in tonight's national championship game.

Clemson (14-0) and LSU (also 14-0) have both posted dominate seasons in 2019, but only one can come away for the title. Game time is underway no on ESPN at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

For Clemson, this will be a chance to continue the history they've been carving out for themselves in recent years. A win would give them their third national championship in the last four years, a stretch that matches some of the best in the history of the sport. It would also be their fourth title in program history.

They'd also have back to back 15-0 seasons, something that's never been done in college football history. It would also give Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney his third title of his coaching career.

For LSU, they're attempting to get back and win their first national title since the 2007 season. They'd be the second team to finish 15-0 in major college football, joining Clemson from last year.

We'll have score updates, big play updates, and a few other fun bits as we go throughout the night in our live blog below.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE GAME:

9:50 PM - Joe Burrow really likes Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow tosses a 14-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase in the endzone. Chase has over 150 receiving yards, and it's not even halftime.

LSU 21, Clemson 17 - 5:19 2nd QTR

9:35 PM Joe Burrow runs in a score

LSU QB Joe Burrow matches Trevor Lawrence with a rushing TV of his own.

Clemson 17, LSU 14 - 9:17 1st QTR

9:28 PM - GROWN MAN TD

That's what ESPN called Tee Higgins score

9:24 PM - Tee Higgins making LSU defenders look foolish

After catching the pass, Clemson's Tee Higgins ran around and through the LSU defense for a 36-yard touchdown score.

Clemson 17, LSU 7 - 10:38 2nd QTR

9:15 PM - Tigers fans celebrate the latest score

Checking back in at the Esso club in Clemson, fans celebrate the last Clemson score

9:11 PM - Clemson kicks through a long one

Clemson's B.T. Potter sends a 52-yard field goal sailing through the uprights

Clemson 10, LSU 7 - 13:43 2nd QTR

9:07 PM - Joe Burrow, bombs away

LSU strikes back with a perfect pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase

9:00 PM. LSU finally arrives at the game

After struggling for most of the first quarter, LSU finally found its mojo.

Joe Burrow threw a 52-yard touchdown bomb to Ja'Marr Chase.

Clemson 7, LSU 7 - 1:36 1st QTR

8:50 p.m.

Another look at Trevor Lawrence's score

8:45 PM - Clemson strikes first

Trevor Lawrence capped a 5 play, 67 yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run of his own.

Clemson 7, LSU 0 - 6:34 1st QTR

8:37 PM - Offenses struggle early

Clemson and LSU are known for offense, but not on their first few plays.

The first four drives (2 for Clemson, 2 for LSU) all end in punts.

8:23 PM - Clemson doesn't score on the first drive of the game

Clemson got the ball first to start the game. They didn't get any points, but they did have this nifty pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross for a big first down.

8:12 PM - President Trump, Melania Trump take the field.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand for the national anthem.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for the national anthem before the beginning of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP

8:14 PM -Clemson's Denzel Johnson takes the field

Last game in orange for A.C. Flora product Denzel Johnson.

7:40 PM - Dabo and the Tigers take the field

Clemson's coach waved to fans one last time before the game began

7:02 PM - Catching up with the First lady of Tiger Football

Kathleen Swinney, wife of Dabo Swinney, spoke to News19's Reggie Anderson before the national title game.

6:14 PM - The Clemson Tigers arrive at the stadium

Coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the rest of the team enter the Louisiana Superdome

5:42 PM - Fans gather in Tigertown

Not every Clemson fan could make it to New Orleans, of course. Some of those who couldn't go area in Clemson and gathered at the Esso Club.

5:30 PM. - The locker rooms are ready for both teams