x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Sports

No. 4 Clemson's game at Florida State postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

No makeup date was announced.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with his teammates after Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in two overtimes during an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. As virus disruptions mount and the Dec. 19 end of college football's regular season draws closer, the possibility grows that conference championships, major awards and even College Football Playoff participants will be determined by COVID-19. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State has been postponed when medical personnel from both schools could not agree on playing Saturday. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement a few hours before the Tigers and Seminoles were to play at Doak Campbell Stadium. No makeup date was announced. 

The Tigers have dealt with the coronavirus this season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the past two games after testing positive for COVID-19. This was to be his return for the first time since a win over Syracuse on Oct. 24.

Related Articles