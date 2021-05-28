62nd Coca-Cola 600 set for Memorial Day Weekend

Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Coca-Cola 600 still went on in 2020 despite dealing with a pandemic. It was different though, without fans.

In 2021, the historic race is set for Sunday, May 30 with lifted restrictions. It's a part of the weekend North Carolina native driver Austin Dillon said he is looking forward to.

"I think getting to see fans back in the stands will be a big part of that," said Austin Dillon, who won the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2017.

When Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017, it was his first carrer Cup Series win. He said it's one of his favorite race weekends of the year.

"It's a 600 mile race," said Dillon. "It's the longest race, a real test of your mental stability, physical, all that, because its such a long grind. I cant wait to get out there and get after it."

It's not all about the race for Dillon, he said he likes what it represents.

"I've always enjoyed this race because we honor our military past and present on Memorial Day Weekend," said Dillon. "To me, they're the real heroes of our country that allow me to do what I love to do, racing on weekends. We can't ever do enough to thank them for all they've done."

Dillon said he's had a solid year so far, but he's still looking for a win this season and would love to grab it in Charlotte.