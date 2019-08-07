Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run is over.

The 15-year-old American lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Halep broke Gauff five times and took advantage of 29 unforced errors. Gauff saved two match points when serving at 5-2 but Halep clinched the win when the teenager sent a forehand wide in the next game.

Gauff was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament after becoming the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon's main draw in the professional era and knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

Halep reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fourth time and will next face Zhang Shuai of China.