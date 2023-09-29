College GameDay announces Ken Jeong as guest picker

DURHAM, N.C. — College Gameday announced their guest picker ahead of the Duke vs. Notre Dame game.
In a social media post, College Gameday confirmed Duke alum and actor Ken Jeong as their guest picker.
Jeong has starred in movies such as Knocked Up, The Hangover series, and Crazy Rich Asians.
Jeong also grew up in Greensboro.
