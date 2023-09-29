College GameDay announces Ken Jeong as guest picker

College GameDay made it official in a post on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DURHAM, N.C. — College Gameday announced their guest picker ahead of the Duke vs. Notre Dame game.

In a social media post, College Gameday confirmed Duke alum and actor Ken Jeong as their guest picker.

Jeong has starred in movies such as Knocked Up, The Hangover series, and Crazy Rich Asians.

Jeong also grew up in Greensboro.

Our FIRST EVER guest picker at Duke ...@kenjeong 😈👏 pic.twitter.com/fZqGzrUMd7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 28, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.