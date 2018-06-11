David Schiele is scheduled to graduate from Georgia State in December and is hoping to land his first job as a sports broadcaster.

It seems unlikely he'll have to wait long.

Rather than contacting prospective employers directly, Schiele opted to take his job search public, posting his highlight reel to Twitter on Sunday evening. It's hard to imagine Schiele could have anticipated the reaction he's received, with his post garnering more than 49,000 retweets and 62,000 likes in less than two days.

I will be graduating from Georgia State University in December and am looking for my first sports reporter/anchor job. Your RT would help me out tremendously! pic.twitter.com/sdZHiCueKu — David Schiele (@Deacon_Schiele) November 5, 2018

Perhaps unsurpisingly given its massive reach, Schiele's post found its way to many in the industry, with several broadcasters responding to the graduate-to-be to share their words of wisdom.

Nice! Solid, yet original. Already forwarded to people who actually hire people. And if the job-getting process gets you down remember you only need one “yes” and you get to ask as many times as you want (I sent out 100 tapes in 1979). Good luck. https://t.co/6wopnMZNRt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 6, 2018

This tape worthy of a retweet is certainly worthy of a job opportunity! I don’t mess around when I see capable talent, I’ll recognize it and help it if they like. Deacon, remember there are no golden parachutes for jerks in television. Treat others well, and remain passionate. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 6, 2018

You are really good. Very polished and technically sound. Be persistent and you’ll make it! — Lowell Galindo (@ESPNLowell) November 5, 2018

You know I was a fan when I saw you at NABJ.. good luck https://t.co/3o2b0SzYKH — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) November 6, 2018

David...you’ve got what it takes! 🙌🏽 Congrats on your college degree...proud of you. Be patient and persistent in reaching your goals. Wishing you the absolute best. Blessings..RR https://t.co/yqCRjjY18i — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) November 5, 2018

This is FANTASTIC! Wow wishing you the absolute best in your job search https://t.co/mRfxnmkO28 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 6, 2018

You’re a natural...I’m really impressed 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/pgd3yIDfVq — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) November 6, 2018

Go get ‘em brother. Be persistent. Enjoy the journey. — Jay Harris (@JayHarrisESPN) November 6, 2018

No update on Schiele's job search just yet. But suffice to say, his prospects look promising.

