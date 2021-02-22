2-year-old Vol fan who was supposed to be sleeping sings Rocky Top instead

His parents shared the adorable video of the toddler singing Rocky Top in his crib.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Big Orange spirit starts young on Rocky Top!

Want proof? Check out little Major Pace, caught on his crib camera singing the Vol's unofficial fight song, loudly and proudly!

Rocky Top, you'll always be, home sweet home to me!

Good Ole Rocky Top, WOO!

Rocky Top, Tennessee.. Rocky Top, Tennessee...

His parents, Holly and Justin, shared the video with WBIR. They said the 2-year-old just loves the Vols' football and basketball teams.

They say he comes by it naturally--- his entire family are Tennessee fans.

The little guy doesn't miss a word, especially the enthusiastic woo!