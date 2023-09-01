Three big schools cleared to join ACC

The move further disbands the Pac-12 - now down to just two schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors voted Friday to welcome three new schools to the league.

The University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU), and Stanford University will join the ACC as full members in the summer of 2024, ACC officials said in a newsletter. The decision followed the submission letters from all three schools.

The move by Cal and Stanford further disbands the Pac-12 conference, which is now down to just two schools - Oregon State and Washington State. SMU is coming from the American Athletic Conference.

More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU, and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

This makes the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership westward. Starting in August 2024, the league with roots in North Carolina will increase its number of football schools to 17, and 18 in most other sports, with Notre Dame remaining independent in football.

