College

N.C. A&T to kick off 2022-23 Chancellor’s Speaker series with Tracee Ellis Ross

The Actress, Director, & Producer will host a conversation about of health and welfare; representation and success; and self-empowerment.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews - ABC on Thursday, Sept.11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oct. 4th will be a 'Big Day' at North Carolina A&T State University. 

The Primetime Emmy award winning actress, director and producer Tracee Ellis Ross was announced as the next speaker in the Chancellor's Speaker Series. 

The event will start Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Harrison Auditorium.  

1998 Aggie alumna Dr. Nicole Rankins will moderate the discussion. The two will discuss the importance of health and welfare; representation and success; and self-empowerment.  

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis Wednesday, Sept. 21.  

 

MORE ON TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Tracee Ellis Ross accepts the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series for “Black-ish” on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ross is most widely known for her roles as Joan in the hit series “Girlfriends,” and as Rainbow Johnson on the comedy series “Black-ish” and its spin-off series “Mixed-ish." 

Now some of you may know Ross isn't afraid of using her voice and vast social influence to inspire joy, self appreciation, inclusivity and equity. She is a co-founding signatory of the Time’s Up movement. As an advocate for freedom, Ross has teamed up with the Essie Justice Group to end mass incarceration and the toll it has taken on women and families.

Ross has accumulated dozens of individual accolades and awards including the Golden Globe Award, numerous NAACP Image Awards and special honors by Women in Film with the 2017 “Lucy Award for Excellence in Television,” and during the 2016 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon with the “Fierce and Fearless” award.

