Durham City Council proclaims Dec. 19 as 'Coach K Day'

Durham City Council honored Former Blue Devil's Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski as they gave him the key to the city and plan to name a highway after him.

DURHAM, N.C. — Former Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored by the Durham City Council during its meeting on Monday night.

City officials declared December 19th, "Coach K Day". They also gave Krzyzewski a key to the city and named a highway in his honor.

With Krzyzewski, members of his family, and Duke President Vincent Price in attendance, Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal presented the Blue Devils' Hall of Fame coach with a Key to the City.

The Council also passed a resolution to support the honorary designation of a section of N.C. Highway 751 runs through Duke's campus as Coach K Highway. The resolution is required as part of a formal application process through the North Carolina Board of Transportation. If approved, Coach K Highway would run from Kerley Road to Duke University Road in Durham.

Krzyzewski served as Duke's head coach for 42 years, retiring from coaching in 2022 but remaining in the role of ambassador for the University. In his legendary coaching career that also included five years as the head coach at Army West Point – his alma mater – Coach K won an NCAA Division-I record 1,202 games and led Duke to five national titles in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, and 2015.

His profound impact on the City of Durham stretched far beyond Cameron Indoor Stadium as Krzyzewski founded the Emily Krzyzewski Center in 2006. The center, named in honor of his late mother, is a nonprofit center designed to build on the academic, career, and leadership potential of students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education.