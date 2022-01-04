Cheering on Duke and UNC from the 'best seat in the house'

Duke and UNC cheerleaders explain what it has been like to cheer on their teams during the season and what they're expecting to happen at the Final Four.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The spotlight has been on the players and the coaches meeting on the court, but there are also athletes on the sidelines who arguably have the best seats in the house come game time.

UNC and Duke are making history in the Final Four

"We're about to be a part of the greatest basketball game that's ever been played," Samuel Rennard, UNC cheerleading captain, said.

"It almost feels scripted that this is our game," Jonathan Ortega, Duke cheerleader said.

Throughout every basket made, unexpected win or heartbreaking loss, the cheerleaders have been there by the team's side.

"These are opportunities that are once in a lifetime and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have those front row seats because I know so many people that would die to have those seats," Rennard said,

The seats are even more special this year after the sidelines were empty the past two years due to the pandemic.

"I can't even describe some of the emotions of just being literally right there on the court. It's also been great because my parents get to see me on TV and they always send me pictures of my face so it's cool," Ortega said.

It's also significant because the biggest rivals will battle it out on the court with one moving on to the NCAA National Championship.

"We want to play Duke, but we don't want to play Duke," Rennard said.

"We couldn't be more excited. I was really hoping it was UNC. I think the rivalry really pushes everyone to be the best that they can be," Reagan Glass, Duke cheerleader, said.