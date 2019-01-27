After leading the North squad back from a 12-3 halftime deficit to a 17-12 lead, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones was named the Most Valuable Player of the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Jones finished the contest completing eight-of-11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in addition to a rushing score in helping the North squad to a 34-24 victory against the South.

“This is a cool deal,” Jones said of being named the MVP. “This whole week has been a whole lot of fun, getting here and getting around a lot of really good players. I see them on TV every week and being with Coach Gruden and his staff has been a lot of fun. I am glad to be able to come away with a win here. I wanted to show I could handle the offense that we installed this week and progressed throughout the week. Hopefully I’ve shown progress and improvement throughout the week.”

Jones entered the game for the final two plays of the first half before directing the opening two drives for the North in the second half. In those two drives, the North scored a pair of touchdowns on a Jones one-yard run and 19-yard Jones touchdown pass to Andy Isabella to take a lead it would not relinquish.

The performance allowed Jones to capture his second bowl MVP award in the last two months as he took home Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Offensive Player of the Game honors after leading Duke to a 56-27 win over Temple on December 27, 2018, in Shreveport, La., thanks to a bowl-record 423 passing yards and six total touchdowns (5 passing and 1 rushing).

Jones also was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl after compiling 338 yards of total offense and accounting for three touchdowns (2 passing and 1 rushing) in a 36-14 victory over Northern Illinois.

A two-year captain and two-time team Most Valuable Player with the Blue Devils, Jones played in and started 36 career games at Duke and completed 764 of 1,275 (.599) passes for 8,201 yards with 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions while rushing 406 times for 1,323 yards and 17 scores.