East Carolina's home opener against Marshall postponed

East Carolina University's football game against Marshall on September 12 in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium will be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, the ECU athletics department announced Thursday.



The Pirates and Thundering Herd hope to reschedule the game in 2020 at a date to be determined.

The Pirates are now scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, September 26 against UCF in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, according to a revised American Athletic Conference (AAC) schedule also released Thursday.

ECU has not made any final decisions on capacity for home games.

"We anticipate having fans in the stadium in 2020 and will be implementing safety measures and COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with local health officials," Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. "This continues to be a fluid situation and we can't wait to all be together again in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium rooting on the Pirates. The support of Pirate Nation means everything to our athletic department and we continue to ask for your patience and understanding. It's imperative we continue to look out for each other and stay safe as we go through this pandemic."

ECU says if state guidance allows for limited capacity, seats will be distributed based on priority in the Pirate Club. Season ticket holders will receive an email next week to select their options for the 2020 season.