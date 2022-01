Georgia goes for first national title in more than 40 years | Live updates

The Bulldogs are up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia Bulldogs are up against their nemesis Alabama on Monday night, going for their first national championship in more than 40 years.

As the Dawgs look to overcome a long string of heartbreak against the Crimson Tide, we'll be tracking updates of the biggest moments here at 11Alive.

For up-to-the-minute reactions and analysis, we'll point you to the Twitter accounts of our sports reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman Jr. who are at the game in Indianapolis. Additionally, you can find updates from the UGA campus from 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek, who is at Stegeman Coliseum for the official school watch party.

Find updates below:

2nd half

Alabama takes over inside the 20 on a call that will probably be remembered for a long, long time.

Really weird call as Stetson Bennett tries to get rid of the ball before being sacked. They called it a fumble on the field and reviewed it. Though it didn't seem terribly different from the play right at the beginning of the game where a fumble by Bryce Young was reversed as an incomplete pass, they upheld the call.

Bama field goal brings it back to 13-12. UGA defense holding down strong in the red zone may well wind up being the difference in this one.

Think that touchdown got Bulldogs fans going?

Touchdown, Bulldogs, #uga #bulldogs #cfp The Dawgs in Indianapolis might have been able to hear the roar from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, from the thousands UGA students watching the game of their lifetimes. @11alive pic.twitter.com/22SCprIOYL — Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) January 11, 2022

You wonder if that's the kind of lift the Georgia defense needed back in the SEC Championship Game to really take things the distance.

TOUCHDOWN DAWGS. 1-yard run for Zeus White makes it 12-9, extra point is good. 13-9 Georgia.

YOU UP???? #Georgia produces the first TD of the game (reaction after is in the video) Zamir White gets in there. His 11th score of the year. #Dawgs on top 13-9. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/lYHQFBTtdU — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 11, 2022

Maybe, just maybe, a big breakthrough for the Dawgs as James Cook cuts up the middle, breaks a few tackles and then takes it down the sideline to the Alabama 13 for a 67-yard gain.

A long, methodical drive for Alabama's offense - and a tiring, draining one for the Georgia defense - ends with a blocked field goal. Huge for UGA to come out of that without allowing any points.

Georgia's special teams came in CLUTCH 🚫 pic.twitter.com/EY8afWIR3D — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

A BLOCKED FG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THIS GAME IS EXCITING!!!!!! Jalen Carter with the paw on it. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 11, 2022

Three-and-out following the interception.

UGA's first drive of the second half didn't amount to anything - the questions about whether Stetson Bennett should be replaced in this game will not be going away easy - but an interception by Christopher Smith gets the Dawgs the ball back.

1st half

That's it for the first half. 9-6.

Jack Podlesny gives his 49-yard field goal attempt a mighty boot and connects as Georgia pulls back within three, 9-6. If kicking is your thing, this is definitely your game.

One positive sign you could take away from this sorta sluggish first half if you're a Georgia fan is that a lot of the drives that turned into touchdowns for Bama in the SEC Championship Game are instead turning into field goals tonight.

Huge sack by Channing Tindall to snuff out any hope of a touchdown for the Tide. Another field goal makes it 9-3.

On 3rd & Goal, Bryce Young sacked by Channing Tindall for 13-yd loss#GoDawgs 3 #RollTide 6 Q2 pic.twitter.com/LuHf0NZ6M4 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022

Shades of the SEC Championship Game: Bryce Young's big-play ability burns the Dawgs on a 61-yard completion with Cameron Latu. Bama knocking on the door of scoring again.

Field goal for the Tide gives them a three-point lead again, 6-3.

Big gain for Alabama on a pass downfield to Jameson Williams, but the Crimson Tide star receiver appeared to catch his leg awkwardly planting down and has now come off the field.

That did NOT look good for Jameson Williams. He's getting helped to the sideline right now. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 11, 2022

UGA can't get into the end zone following the Pickens catch, but a Jack Podlesny 24-yard field goal is good to make it even at 3-3.

Stetson Bennett shutting up some of his haters: The QB shows off his arm and hits George Pickens way downfield for an electric 52-yard gain.

BIG PLAY Bennett 52-yd pass to George Pickens#GoDawgs 0 #RollTide 3 Q1 pic.twitter.com/EsqmEeGiLZ — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022

This one may loom for a while. Jordan Davis got to Bryce Young and appeared to force a fumble the Dawgs returned for a quick touchdown. It would have been a huge momentum swing for Georgia, but the refs wound up ruling it an incomplete pass on review. No TD. Alabama drove downfield and settled for a field goal. 3-0 early.