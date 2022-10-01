Georgia's Uga met Butler's Blue and it was the cutest thing ever

While in town for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Uga paid a visit to Butler University's Blue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia's mascot has been named the best in college sports. But Uga isn't the only adorable bulldog in sports.

While in town for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Uga paid a visit to Butler University's Blue.

It was the cutest thing ever. Both dogs were sporting their respective custom-made jerseys with the Georgia "G" and Butler "B."

According to the university, Blue is actually Butler Blue IV. He is a 2-year-old AKC-Registered English Bulldog.

Uga is technically Uga IX, part of a long line of English bulldogs.

Georgia football faces Alabama in the title game Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. on ESPN.