Greensboro Aquatic Center to host NCAA Men's Division I Swim & Dive Championships for first time in 2021

Back-to-back Division I Championships are coming to Greensboro in March.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center announced it will host the NCAA Men's Division I Swimming & Diving Championships for the first time in 2021.

The event is set for March 24-27.

“The NCAA Men’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships is an event we have pursued since the GAC opened in 2011,” said GAC Manager Susan Braman. “To be able to host the Women’s Championship and Men’s Championship over back-to-back weeks will be a historic opportunity for us. We can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.”

GAC was previously awarded the Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championships for 2021. Those competitions will take place on March 17-20, before the men's events.

Here's a look at the history of past NCAA Championships the GAC has hosted. This is the first time hosting Division I Men's championships.