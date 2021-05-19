"It's a blessing and an honor": Wake Forest's Jewel Spear selected for USA U19 World Cup Team

The freshman guard is one of 12 players to join the team.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jewel Spear, we've heard her name a lot over the past season.

The freshman guard had already made a name for herself here at Wake Forest, but now her name's stretching across the globe.

“I told my coach I might have shocked the world individually," said Jewel Spear, a Wake Forest freshman guard.

She has earned ACC All-Freshman honors, dropped 29 points in an ACC Tournament game, and scored double digits in most regular season games. Those are just some of Jewel Spear's accomplishments.

You can now add USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team player to that list.

"It's honestly crazy to me," said Spear. "I'm trying to take this all in because I try to be humble. I just knew going into traisl, just do what you could do, do your best, and just show the committee the best you can do, and live with the results. When I saw my name on the list, I was like 'wow'."

She's putting in the work to be successful, but she credits Wake Forest for helping her shine.

“I know I'm thankful enough to be surrounded by great people, great coaches and great teammates that believed in me," said Spear. "It set me up really well.”

Spear s one of only 12 players who will wear a USA jersey on the big stage in Hungary this summer.

“Its very special," said Spear. "I come from a small town the colony in Texas. I guess I feel the same thing about going to wake. I always told my coaches when they recruited me and my family and friends, I wanted to go to wake to make a difference”

On top of that, she hopes to make a difference across the World.

"This jersey is not just thrown around to anyone in the world," said Spear. "It’s a blessing and an honor."