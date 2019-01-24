WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson on Thursday announced that Kendall Hinton will return to the Demon Deacons for his senior season.

Hinton will be a redshirt senior in 2019. He has one remaining year of eligibility after playing in 2015, 2017 and 2018 while receiving a medical redshirt for his injury-shortened 2016 campaign.

“We are excited to have Kendall returning for his senior year,” said Clawson. “Kendall is a very valuable member of our program and he showed a lot of promise at wide receiver during the 2018 season and in the Birmingham Bowl. We expect Kendall to be an integral part of our offense at wide receiver in the fall.”

Hinton, from Durham, N.C. (Southern Durham) came to Wake Forest in 2015 as a quarterback and started games against Indiana and Florida State. In 2016, Hinton was named the starting quarterback for Wake Forest’s game with Delaware but suffered a season-ending injury in the contest. He started one game at quarterback in 2017 before seeing action at both wide receiver and quarterback in 2018.

Hinton caught six passes for 61 yards last fall including three receptions for 38 yards in the Birmingham Bowl victory over Memphis. He has 872 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns including two during the 2018 season.

Hinton is expected to be used exclusively at wide receiver in 2019.