WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kiara Leslie scored 23 points, and No. 7 North Carolina State remained unbeaten with a 59-50 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Leslie scored 17 of her points in the second half for the Wolfpack (21-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed after spotting the Demon Deacons an early 1-0 lead.

Ivana Raca scored 17 points to lead Wake Forest (10-11, 1-7), which trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter. Gina Conti added 15 points, including a 3-pointer that cut the Wolfpack lead to 44-37 with 9:21 left.

With Wake Forest switching defenders on ball screens, Leslie took advantage of mismatches against post players by driving to the basket for five layups and a pair of foul shots in the second half.

Ona Udoh's basket with 3:13 left cut the N.C. State lead to 54-44, but the Wolfpack answered with a 3-pointer by Kai Crutchfield.

The Wolfpack led 30-17 at halftime despite shooting only 33.3 percent from the field. The Deacons shot 23.1 percent before the break.

Aislinn Konig scored all of her 10 points in the first half. The Wolfpack made only 4 of 13 3-point attempts and 17 of 30 free-throw attempts.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack got an ugly victory to remain the nation's only unbeaten team. They face a four-game gauntlet beginning Sunday with rival North Carolina and continuing with trips to Top 25 opponents Florida State and Syracuse. Then they host No. 5 Notre Dame.

Wake Forest: After snapping a six-game losing streak Sunday with a victory at Virginia, the Deacons dropped back below .500. Playing without their top two scorers, Elisa Penna and Alex Sharp, both out with injuries, the Deacons face difficult matchups next against Florida State and Clemson.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts North Carolina on Sunday.

Wake Forest: At No. 24 Florida State on Sunday.