From playing basketball and rooting for Duke to cheer captain for UNC

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares the story of UNC cheer captain Samuel Rennard.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Monday night the University of North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against the University of Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA National Championship game.

Samuel Rennard is the captain of UNC's cheer team. The Asheville native said he grew up cheering for the other blue in our state, but quickly converted once he became a freshmen in Chapel Hill.

"I actually grew up a Duke fan," Rennard said.

"No way," WFMY's Stacey Spivey responded.

Now he bleeds Carolina blue and has cheered on the sidelines of every UNC game during March Madness.

He wasn't always on the sidelines. Rennard switched out a basketball for a megaphone his freshman year of college after being recruited to be on the cheer team.

"I played basketball and ran track in high school. Did not even see myself being a cheerleader," Rennard said.

After two years of being in a pandemic and not being allowed to cheer on the sidelines, Rennard said he was worried he'd never cheer at a NCAA tournament.

"Sitting at Christmas, I would have not foreseen this," Rennard said.

However, the Tar Heels started to prove him wrong.

"As the season has progressed and seeing the team come together and start playing to the potential that they're capable of has been really awesome. Each step of the way, its the belief that we can beat anyone that we play if we play to the potential we're capable of," Rennard said.

The senior pre-med major said it has been surreal to watch this season unfold and how the Carolina community has rallied for this team.