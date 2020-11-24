UNC Greensboro won't host fans at basketball games through December

Season ticket holders can forward their balance to next season or get a refund.

UNC Greensboro Athletics officials announced they will not host fans at basketball games through December.

The move is an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and follow state and local guidelines.

A university spokesperson said UNCG does not anticipate general public ticket sales all season.

Season ticket holders can forward the balance to next season, request a refund, or donate season ticket balances to the new 'Shield Our Future' campaign.