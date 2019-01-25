GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro men’s basketball is on the run again, as the Spartans on Thursday night defeated The Citadel by a final of 83-60 at the Greensboro Coliseum. With UNCG’s fourth consecutive victory, the Spartans are now 18-3 on the season with a 7-1 Southern Conference record.

Additionally, the Spartans have now won 10 straight games against the Bulldogs over the span of nearly four full years. The 60 points also marked the lowest point total for The Citadel, the nation’s No. 1 offense entering the game, this season. Their previous low was 69 against Texas in November.

The Spartans in the first half held the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense to just 21 points on 31 percent shooting. Behind the defensive effort, The Citadel made just 2-of-12 three-point attempts while being turned over 12 times, which UNCG turned into 10 points.

Offensively, the Spartans in the first half were led in scoring by redshirt freshman guard Kaleb Miller, who scored 17 points in 11 minutes of action. Miller made 3-of-5 attempts from behind the arc while making all four of his shots from the free throw line. Senior guard Demetrius Troy, meanwhile, dished out six assists and junior forward James Dickey combined seven rebounds with four points, two blocks and two steals.

In the second half, the Spartans were led by Dickey as he scored eight points along with grabbing eight rebounds. As for Troy, he tallied three assists along with three steals in the last 20 minutes of action as the Spartans maintained a 20-plus point lead over most of the second half.

The Spartans will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Mercer in a game that will conclude the first half of conference play. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

News And Notes

--The Spartans have now won four straight games dating back to a 10-point victory over Furman on Jan. 12. This is the third time this season that UNCG has won at least four consecutive contests.

--The victory was UNCG’s ninth at home this season and 19th victory on home court in the team’s last 20 outings.

--The Spartans have now won 10 straight games against The Citadel dating back to a 79-63 victory on Feb. 7, 2015.

--UNCG now holds a 27-9 advantage in the all-time series against the Bulldogs.

--This year’s team also continues the best start in program history at 18-3 through 21 games. Entering Thursday night’s action, only four teams had 18 wins or more on the season: Houston, Nevada, Gonzaga and Michigan.

--Hunter finished with the second-most points in his career at 21. Hunter’s career record is 22 points set on Nov. 27 against Greensboro College.

--Alonso reached double figures in scoring for the 20th times this season, as the senior guard scored 13 points. It’s the 93rd time in his career that he’s scored at least 10 points in a game.

--Alonso also started his 116th career game. Only Kyle Hines and Jay Joseph started more games for the program, each at 118.

--Alonso also appeared in his 125th career game, joining Jordy Kuiper and Nicholas Paulos for the fourth-most games played in program history.

--Troy became just the sixth player in program history with 400 career assists, doing so in the first half. He finished the game with a season-high nine assists.

--Troy surpassed Ben Stywall (142) for the fifth-most steals in program history. Former teammate Diante Baldwin is fourth in program history for steals at 170.

--Dickey recorded a season-high 15 rebounds.

--The Spartans used the same starting lineup for a fourth-straight game as well.