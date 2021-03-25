"We're all in this together:" COVID-19 impacts Southwestern Randolph football

The virus put Southwestern Randolph football on hold for about a month.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has caused sports at all levels to shut down throughout the year.

It's a big fear for high school football players and coaches who are playing right now. Will COVID-19 hit my team?

It's happened twice so far for Southwestern Randolph. The team has had to already go through 2 separate quarantines.

“We practiced 2 days in 4 weeks," said Seth Baxter, who is the head football coach for Southwest Randolph.

While most Triad football teams have been in action for about a month, Southwestern Randolph's just getting started. The team played 2 games in the past week.

“The hardest part of this whole thing has been our kids and the disappointment they had," said Baxter. "As a coach, as a teacher, you never want them disappointed.”

Baxter said he and the school are doing what they can to make sure the Cougars get some games in.

“We’re going to end up playing 6 games in 22 days," said Baxter. "Is that an easy thing to do? Absolutely not. Does it mess up a coach as far as preparation? Absolutely. The one thing that we decided, and I told our kids, everything we do is going to be in the best interest in you.”

Even though it's not an ideal season, junior quarterback Keaton McKee said he's grateful for his coach and the administration, who's putting the team's health first while also making sure the Cougars get to pay the game they love.

“We’re all in this together," said McKee. "We weren’t sure if we would be back on the field. If we didn’t get a chance to get back on the field, just that to not take anything for granted because it could all be over."