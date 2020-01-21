CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CPI Security posted a video this past Thursday in honor of former Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly’s retirement.

“Luke Kuechly has been a part of many memorable moments here at CPI. In addition to being a world-class athlete, he has become our friend and a valued member of the CPI family,” CPI Security wrote in a Facebook post.

The video showcases multiple CPI commercials that feature Kuechly playing foosball, doing yoga, baking cookies, setting a CPI alarm and more.

Kuechly announced his retirement from The Panthers last week.

“To help celebrate his amazing career, we created a special video highlighting some of our favorite moments with him,” CPI said.

Kuechly retired after eight seasons in the NFL.

The Panthers said in a press release sent out last week, that Kuechly was one of the greatest players to ever wear a Carolina Uniform and arguably one of the best linebackers in the NFL since being a first-round pick in 2012.

Kuechly said in the release, that in his heart he knew it was the right thing to do.

