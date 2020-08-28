Amy Earnhardt discusses family, giving back and racing

Dale & Amy are expecting their second child in October

Amy Earnhardt sat down with WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein for a Q&A about family, giving back and racing.

Q: "Most suprising thing about motherhood?"

A: "How much you lose your own mind. It's true. It doesn't matter how much you think you’ve got it together there’s always a curve ball."

Q: "What's the best thing that's happened to you this month?"

A: "The best thing that's happened to me this month is I've gotten my daughter potty trained. I was terrified to start trying that whole process and it actually went really well."

Q: "TV show you've recently binged watched?"

A: "I binge watch a lot on Netflix, but I binged watch Outlander and up to the current season of Yellowstone because I love that too."

Q: "Most important advice you want your children to know?"

A: "Most important advice I want my children to know is not to take things too seriously. Just go with the flow, be in the moment and not to get overwhelmed with what may or may not happen."

Q: "How do you start your day?"

A: "I start my day as soon as Isla wakes up. We usually head downstairs she gets some chocolate milk, I get some lemon water and we start watching Peppa Pig."

Q: "What's the best compliment you've received?"

A: "The best compliment I've received recently is how sweet and mannered my child is. So that's always a compliment when you go out in public and your child doesn't act a fool. Dale and I both make sure that we try to keep her from tantrums and things, which we can't, but when she does go out in public and she's sweet we kind of take that as a personal victory as well."

Q: "What's something that's still on your bucket list?"

A: "My bucket list is super full at the moment. I don't know why. I think ever since last year when we experienced the plane crash I went through a period of time where I didn't want to go experience or do anything I just felt really content with what I had going on in my life, which I've still retained, but I still want to travel and see everything. I don't want to not take Isla or our next little girl with us. I want everybody to go and everybody to see everything together. I want to just make ton of memories."

Q: "How do you feel when Dale gets back in the car from time to time?"

A: "Whenever he gets back in the Xfinity car, I'm not upset about it. I don't know why. I just feel like knowing that one race is what he's going to do every year is exciting for him, so we look forward to it together. He has had a lot of request this season especially with drivers getting sick to fill in and so he'll tell me so and so asked me to drive their car and I'm like that's super cute. I love it."

Q: "So that's a no?"

A: "That's a hard no from me. If you're trying to get an answer or if you're asking permission. My answer is no. We have enough going on."

Q: "What if the girls decide they want to race?"

A: "I'm going to let them experience and explore everything. I think there's a period of time where we all want to do what dad did, what mom did. We just want to see what it feels like and we have racetracks around the farm here. It's right under their nose at all times, so I'm sure . . . especially Isla she's a daredevil and fearless she's going to want to try it out. I'm going to have to just let that happen. Close my eyes or turn around. Let dad handle it."

Meanwhile, The Dale Jr. Foundation raised over 1 million dollars in 2019 for local and national organizations and are continuing to do the same this year. The foundation is currently selling raffle tickets for their annual Win Dale Jr.'s Ride giveaway, which includes a 2020 Chevy Silverado and a Keystone Outback Camper. You have until September 30th to purchase a ticket here.

