Dale Jr. will drive No. 3 car at North Wilkesboro Speedway race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from June when Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a few laps around North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting behind the wheel once again.

He'll hit the track for Racetrack Revival's CARS Tour late model stock race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

It will be his first late model stock car race since 1997.

He will be driving a No. 3 Chevrolet sponsored by Sun Drop, which is a tribute to the car he drove at the speedway back in 1993.

Earnhardt Jr. held a question-and-answer session with fans on Tuesday. He is set to race Wednesday, August 31.