Dale Earnhardt Jr. is coming back to the Triad ahead of All-Star Weekend

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about North Wilkesboro Speedway and its progress ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race.

That's right... Dale Earnhardt Jr. is heading back to the Triad!

He's getting ready to spin those wheels ahead of All-Star week at the North Wilkesboro Speedway!

Dale Jr. announced on Twitter he's coming back to the track to participate in the Window World 125 on May 17.

He also said he's extending his partnership with Sun Drop, so be sure to look for the green and yellow car.

Tickets for the big race weekend are on sale now!

