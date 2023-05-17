Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tells us how important it is for him to race at the historic track again.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Wilkes County is overflowing with fans, eager to watch the drivers new and old tear up the track.

One of those drivers is legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. He has helped revive the track at North Wilkesboro and he wanted to be a part of the special week.

He hits the track at 7:30 pm driving in the late model stock race. A big-time driver like Kevin Harvick is also in that race.

Following that race is the ECMD 150 race that was postponed from Tuesday.

