Darnold benched as Panthers lose fourth-straight game

Carolina falls 25-3 to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was benched late in the team's 25-3 loss at the New York Giants on Sunday.

Darnold was woeful again as the Panthers lost their fourth-straight game following a 3-0 start.

The 24-year-old threw an interception, his seventh in four weeks, and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, which is a safety.

Over Carolina's losing streak, Darnold has displayed many of the same mistakes and shortcomings he did in three seasons with the New York Jets.

Ultimately, Rhule pulled him for backup PJ Walker.

"I could feel it was at the tipping point, it was now or never," coach Matt Rhule said. "The last thing I want to do is embarrass somebody, because I know this is going to be the story this week."

Darnold stopped short of saying he was embarrassed.

"When you get to that point getting pulled, I just internalize it," Darnold said. "Honestly, it's one of those situations where it is what it is."

Rhule was adamant that Darnold would be the quarterback in Week 8 as the Panthers visit the Atlanta Falcons.

"Sam will be the quarterback," Rhule said. "I just wanted to get something going today."

In terms of a long-term solution, Joe Person of The Athletic reported soon after the game, that Carolina remains in the race to possibly trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct, at least 10 criminal complaints, and is under NFL investigation.

League and team sources expect the Panthers to be involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 24, 2021

Rhule was asked if the Panthers were in the market for a quarterback given Darnold's struggles.