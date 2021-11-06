Panthers vs. Patriots underway, McCaffrey and Darnold activated ahead of game

Both key offensive players will hit the field Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers face New England Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, and they have two key offensive players returning in time for the game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been out since straining his hamstring in Week 3, has been activated off of injured reserve.

Carolina (4-4) went 1-4 in McCaffrey's absence but ran for over 200 yards in a victory over the Falcons in Week 8.

New England is also 4-4 but has won three of its last four games.

As the game opened, Panthers Center Matt Paradis was down in the first quarter, with Sam Tecklenburg up next at Center. Defensive End Brian Burns was hurt in a sack-fumble, recovered by Frankie Luvu.