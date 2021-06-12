Dawn Staley reportedly a candidate for Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley has reportedly drawn the interest of the NBA.
The Portland Trail Blazers are considering the National Championship winning Coach for their Head Coaching vacancy, this according to Shams Charania with The Athletic.
In a statement to media, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said the Portland Trailblazers have contacted the school to let them know of the team's interest in speaking to Coach Staley about their head coaching position.
Portland parted ways with their former Head Coach Terry Stotts after the Blazers' first round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
In her 13 seasons at Carolina, Coach Staley has led the Gamecocks to nine NCAA tournament appearances, including four trips to the Final Four and a National Title in 2017.
This weekend, Staley is coaching Team USA in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament in Puerto Rico. The tournament is a qualifier for the FIBA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games. Team USA beat the team from Dominican Republic 102-39 Saturday and will take on Puerto Rico this evening at 9:10 p.m.