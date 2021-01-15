Holmes is believed to be one of the first-if not the first- HBCU graduates to hold the general manager position for any major pro sport.

DETROIT — Brad Holmes, Aggie Alum class of 2002 was named Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Holmes, most recently served as director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams.

In his new role, Holmes will oversee the Lions' Football operations and will report directly to principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp.

Holmes is believed to be one of the first-if not the first- HBCU graduates to hold the general manager position for any major pro sport.

Holmes was a four-year letterman, two year starter, and in 2001 he was named a captain for the Aggies.

In 1999 while visiting his family back home in Tampa for Christmas Break, Holmes was involved in a bad head on car wreck that left him with a ruptured diaphragm. He then fell into a coma and suffered a stroke.

After multiple emergency surgeries, he was left partially paralyzed on his right side and spent three weeks in the hospital.

After several months of intensive speech and physical therapy, Holmes fully recovered the ability to speak clearly, and was cleared to play football again in May of 2001.