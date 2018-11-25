RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Torin Dorn scored 19 points, Eric Lockett made two key free throws in the final seconds and North Carolina State held on to beat Mercer 78-74 on Saturday night.

C.J. Bryce added 17 points and Markell Johnson had 16 to help the Wolfpack (6-0). They shot 45 percent, led by 15 with 7½ minutes to play and withstood Mercer's late rally to begin a season with six straight wins for the first time since 2014-15.

Djordje Dimitrijevic had 25 points to lead the Bears (3-3). After Braxton Beverly missed two free throws with 14.9 seconds to play, Dimitrijevic went coast to coast for a layup that made it 76-74.

Mercer then fouled Lockett, who hit two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining to effectively seal it.

Jaylen Stowe had 15 points and Ross Cummings finished with 13 for the Bears, who shot 52 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Mercer: The Bears had won three of four entering their first matchup with a power-conference opponent, and could have packed it in after allowing the Wolfpack to begin the second half with a 15-2 run that left them down by 18. With Southern Conference play fast approaching, they can build on their late-game rally in Raleigh.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack haven't been tested much during their early-season winning streak, winning their first five games by an average of nearly 39 points. They proved capable of handling their first real dose of late-game pressure, and that should help them going forward - when the degree of difficulty increases significantly with games against No. 25 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn in the near future.

UP NEXT

Mercer: Plays host to Brewton-Parker of the NAIA on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: Visits Wisconsin on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

