I've persevered through a lot of those": Dudley alum Hendon Hooker talks injury and NFL Draft

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School alum and now Tennessee alum, Hendon Hooker prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I knew that one day I would be in the position that I am today from just the hard work and faith that I had in the process," said Hooker. "Everything els just panned out."

The quarterback helped lead the Tennessee Volunteers to prominence once again. In the 2022 season, He threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was also good at hanging onto the football. He only threw 2 interceptions.

This incredible season came to an end when he tore his ACL at South Carolina late in the game.

"Extremely tough, extremely frustrating for sure, but life is full of trials and tribulations and I've preserved through a lot of those," said Hooker. "Continuing to keep faith in God and keep my family first is the plan."

He came back home to Greensboro for a charity event but is now in California getting ready for the NFL Draft and working on his rehab.

"It's been great, just continuing to take the feedback I've been getting, which is 'you look good, let's keep this going through the whole process, let's keep this going and everything else will pan out'," said Hooker.

Hooker said he is doing the work he needs to do to get healthy, while also working out his other leg.

"At the end of the day, anything that happens, I can preserve through that and keep my mind where it needs to be," said Hooker.