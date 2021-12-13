"There's a lot of Dudley pride here": Dudley fans watch the team compete for the state championship

Dudley won its 7th state title after beating J.H. Rose in the 3A State Championship game.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Dudley Panthers took on J.H. Rose in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A State Championship football game inside Kenan Stadium.

Dudley scored, a lot. The Panthers beat J.H. Rose 69-40 to win the title.

Former players were there to see every snap. Quarterback Ricky Lewis was one of them.

He helped lead the Panthers to two state championships, in 2007 and 20008.

"It's very special because we won our first championship here when I was a junior, and especially for Coach Davis," said Ricky Lewis, who was Dudley's quarterback when the team won back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008. He's going to go out on top with another ring and his son is on the field with him. It's a special moment. We have all the fans out here."

Stahle Vincent was among the crowd too. He was the quarterback when Dudley won its second title in 1966.

"There's a lot of Dudley pride out here and just very, very happy for the kids to experience this," said Vincent.

No matter what year these guys played for Dudley, current players were excited.

"It's a big accomplishment," said Jahmier Slade, who is the quarterback for Dudley in the 2021 season and also won the MVP in the championship game. "It's a great accomplishment. Words can't describes how I'm feeling right now."

Former players were thrilled to see Dudley get another title and fans were going crazy, cheering on the team.