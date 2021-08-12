The Dudley High School football team talks about their upcoming state championship game, this Friday at Kenan Stadium.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Dudley Panthers are just one win away from bringing their 7th football state championship back to Greensboro.

We caught up with Head Coach Steven Davis and a few of his guys before their trip up to Chapel Hill this Friday.

It's been four years since the Dudley Panthers were last state champions in football, but if you ask Head Coach Steven Davis, it's been four years too long.

"It feels great, it feels great to get back to this point, we've been here a couple of times since I had the job but the journey has been tough. and it's been tough because we played in the spring as well. So the guys that returned this year have played a whole lot of football and that's taxing on the body."

For Coach Davis, winning State Championships is nothing new, since he took over the program in 2004, he's led the Panthers to four State Championships. However, none of his current players know what that feels like. Senior defensive back Elvis Berry talks about his feelings after the Panther's win against South Point that sent them to Chapel Hill.

"The feeling of knowing I'm going to state after last game, just watching the last seconds tick down, was a very emotional moment."

Dudley will face J.H. Rose this year for the 3A state title up at UNC-Chapel Hill. Win or lose coach Davis wants the boys to walk away with a very important lesson.

"Hard work brings good things, you know if you want something in life, go out and get it and work for it. Don't take the cheap way out, don't take the easy road. Work hard and good things happen for you.

Junior defensive back Shawn Seagraves says he knew when the season started that he and his team would be at this point.

"Feeling real real excited, just glad to finally be to this point in the season. I already knew we were going to make this season just because of all the players we have and the coaches."

The DBoyz are ready, so let's do our part as a community and bring a huge crowd out to support!