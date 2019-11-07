DURHAM, N.C. -- The Duke men’s basketball program has announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule, featuring marquee matchups versus Kansas and Michigan State and seven games at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The reigning ACC Champion Blue Devils will play 11 out-of-conference games next season ahead of the ACC’s first 20-game conference slate. The 115th season of Duke Basketball and the 40th season for Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski begins Tuesday, Nov. 5 versus Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Three days later, Duke opens the home schedule by welcoming Colorado State to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8. The Blue Devils remain home for consecutive games in the Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project against Central Arkansas (Nov. 12) and Georgia State (Nov. 15).

Duke returns to MSG for the final two games in the Empire Classic against California (Nov. 21) and either Georgetown or Texas (Nov. 22). Back in Cameron for Thanksgiving week, the Blue Devils welcome Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 26) and Winthrop (Nov. 29).

December begins with a showdown on the road in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge for Duke’s first trip to Michigan State since 2003. The final two non-conference games are at home versus Wofford (Dec. 19) and Brown (Dec. 28).

Duke, which finished 32-6, won the program’s 21st ACC Tournament title and reached the Elite Eight, will play six postseason teams next season, including 30-win clubs Michigan State and Wofford. Texas won the National Invitation Tournament.

The three dates on Duke’s exhibition schedule at Cameron Indoor are Countdown to Craziness (Oct. 18), Northwest Missouri State (Oct. 26), which won the NCAA Division-II national championship, and Fort Valley State (Oct. 30).

Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

2019-20 Duke Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18 -- COUNTDOWN TO CRAZINESS -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 26 -- NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE (Exhibition) -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Wednesday, Oct. 30 -- FORT VALLEY STATE (Exhibition) -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – vs. Kansas (State Farm Champions Classic) – New York, N.Y.

Friday, Nov. 8 -- COLORADO STATE -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Tuesday, Nov. 12 -- CENTRAL ARKANSAS (Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project) -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Friday, Nov. 15 -- GEORGIA STATE (Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project) -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 21 -- vs. California (Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project) -- New York, N.Y.

Friday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgetown or Texas (Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project) -- New York, N.Y.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 -- STEPHEN F. AUSTIN -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Friday, Nov. 29 – WINTHROP -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Tuesday, Dec. 3 -- at Michigan State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) -- East Lansing, Mich.

Thursday, Dec. 19 – WOFFORD -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

Saturday, Dec. 28 – BROWN -- Cameron Indoor Stadium