DURHAM, N.C. — Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in the regular-season finale.

Graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark for the Blue Devils by matching career highs with 13 points and six rebounds.

He also blocked a career-best four shots. Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels.

Freshman big man Armando Bacot added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Star freshman point guard Cole Anthony had just nine points for the Tar Heels.

