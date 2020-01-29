DURHAM, N.C. — The tragic helicopter crash which took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and 8 others outside of Calabasas, California left the world shaken.

The entire basketball community is in mourning and the Duke Blue Devil program are not exempt from that pain.

It is very well known the special relationship that was had between Duke Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Kobe. Coach K, Bryant, and the USA Team twice earned the Gold in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games.

Most know that Kobe skipped college and entered the NBA Draft in 1996, but many don't know that Bryant himself is quoted saying that if he was going to any school, it would have been Duke.

Therefore it was only right for the Blue Devils to honor Bryant and his legacy before their game against Pitt. The Blue Devils came out with Nike warm up shirts with the number 8 printed on the front and 24 on the back.

This is just one of many ways those who love the game of basketball are honoring the one most people consider the game's biggest fan.

