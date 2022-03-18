"How could you not be here? It's March Madness": Duke fans make the trip to see the Blue Devils in first-round NCAA Tournament action

Fans traveled to see Duke take on Cal State Fullerton in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — No. 2 seeded Duke opened up NCAA Tournament play against No. 15 seeded Cal State Fullerton in Greenville, South Carolina.

Fans made the trip from all over the country to see the team. Jaime Eagan is from Reidsville. She now lives in Florida but has a house close to Greenville. She said she was not going to miss coming to see Coach K in his final NCAA Tournament.

"How do you not be here for Coach K’s last tour, possibly final 4 run, just March Madness," said Eagan. "It's crazy, how could you not be here? It's March Madness."

Some came from North Carolina. Collin Glomski is a graduate student at Duke. He was at Cameron Indoor for Coach K's last home game. Duke lost that game to North Carolina. He and his girlfriend took the day trip to see the legendary coach and his Blue Devils one more time in the 2021-2022 season.

"I mean basketball, right?" said Collin Glomski, who is a Duke graduate student. "You gotta support the team, but also its a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the team, coach's last run. Not a lot of people say they could they had that experience."