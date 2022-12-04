Duke headed to the Military Bowl to take on UCF

The Blue Devils hold an all-time record of 6-8 in bowl games and enters this year's Military Bowl having won three consecutive postseason contests.

DURHAM – Duke University will play in its 15th bowl game when it meets UCF in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, on Wednesday, December 28 in Annapolis, Md.

Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Military Academy is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised live by ESPN. The meeting on the gridiron between the Blue Devils (8-4) and the Knights (9-4) will mark the first in series history.

Duke head coach Mike Elko, the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year, will make his head coaching bowl game debut against the Knight. He has participated in eight previous bowl games as a defensive coordinator, helping Bowling Green (0-3), Wake Forest (1-0), Notre Dame (1-0) and Texas A&M (3-0) to a combined 5-3 record. Elko has coached in the Military Bowl on two prior occasions with both Bowling Green (29-20 loss to San Jose State in 2012) and Wake Forest (34-26 win over Temple in 2016).

"It is an honor to be selected to participate in the Military Bowl and sincere appreciation goes to Steve Beck and the entire bowl staff for their dedication and commitment to providing a first-rate bowl experience for both programs," Elko said. "Our team has worked extremely hard over the past 11 months to achieve this goal, and we are excited for the opportunity to prepare and play against a terrific UCF squad."

Offensively, the Blue Devils are led by redshirt junior tackle Graham Barton, senior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard and senior center Jacob Monk, who all garnered All-ACC accolades at the conclusion of the regular season. Barton and Monk anchor Duke's offensive line that has helped the Blue Devils accumulate 2,217 rushing and 2,837 passing yards on the year. Calhoun has hauled in 56 passes for 811 yards and four touchdowns this season. As Duke's starting quarterback, Leonard has completed 231-of-364 (.635) pass attempts for 2,794 yards with 20 touchdowns and has added 636 rushing yards and 11 scores to become the first player in program history to record 10-plus rushing and 20-plus passing touchdowns in a single season. He leads all ACC quarterbacks in rushing yards and has become just the second quarterback in program lore to rush for 600-plus yards and throw for 2,000-plus yards in a single season. He is currently one of four quarterbacks in the country to have 10-plus rushing and 20-plus passing touchdowns on the year.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, graduate student safety Darius Joiner, redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward and sophomore safety Brandon Johnson have spearheaded Duke's defensive effort. The four All-ACC selections have helped the Blue Devils' defense rank fourth in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing 121.08 yards per outing. The unit has also helped hold five-of-12 opponents to under 100 yards rushing and opponents are averaging 3.73 yards per carry with eight rushing scores. In addition, Heyward, along with Joiner and junior safety Jaylen Stinson, make Duke one of four schools in the ACC with at least three players with 69-plus tackles on the year.

Duke holds an all-time record of 6-8 in bowl games and enters this year's Military Bowl having won three consecutive postseason contests. The Blue Devils also have appeared in the Rose Bowl (1938 & 1941 seasons), Sugar Bowl (1944), Orange Bowl (1954 & 1957), Cotton Bowl (1960), All American Bowl (1989), Hall of Fame Bowl (1994), Belk Bowl (2012) Chick-fil-A Bowl (2013), Hyundai Sun Bowl (2014), Pinstripe Bowl (2015), Quick Lane Bowl (2017) and Walk-On's Independence Bowl (2018).

Duke – All-Time Bowl Results (6-8)

Rose Bowl – Jan. 2, 1939 – Southern California 7, Duke 3

Rose Bowl – Jan. 1, 1942 – Oregon State 20, Duke 16

Sugar Bowl – Jan. 1, 1945 – Duke 29, Alabama 26

Orange Bowl – Jan. 1, 1955 – Duke 34, Nebraska 7

Orange Bowl – Jan. 1, 1958 – Oklahoma 48, Duke 21

Cotton Bowl – Jan. 2, 1961 – Duke 7, Arkansas 6

All American Bowl – Dec. 28, 1989 – Texas Tech 49, Duke 21

Hall of Fame Bowl – Jan. 2, 1995 – Wisconsin 34, Duke 20

Belk Bowl – Dec. 27, 2012 – Cincinnati 48, Duke 34

Chick-fil-A Bowl – Dec. 31, 2013 – Texas A&M 52, Duke 48

Hyundai Sun Bowl – Dec. 27, 2014 – Arizona State 36, Duke 31

Pinstripe Bowl – Dec. 26, 2015 – Duke 44, Indiana 41 (OT)

Quick Lane Bowl – Dec. 26, 2017 – Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14