Sports

Duke Men’s Basketball game against Florida State postponed

DURHAM, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday.

Officials say the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday:

  • 12 noon Louisville @ Boston College (RSN)
  • 2 p.m. Clemson @ Miami (RSN)
  • 4 p.m. Notre Dame @ North Carolina (ACCN)

Visit the ACC’s website for more information.

