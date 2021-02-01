Duke Men’s Basketball game against Florida State postponed

DURHAM, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed.
The game was scheduled to be played Saturday.
Officials say the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program.
Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday:
- 12 noon Louisville @ Boston College (RSN)
- 2 p.m. Clemson @ Miami (RSN)
- 4 p.m. Notre Dame @ North Carolina (ACCN)
Visit the ACC’s website for more information.