DURHAM, N.C. – The freshman trio of RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish combined for 75 points, propelling No. 4 Duke to a 132-48 victory over the reigning NCAA Division II Champion Ferris State Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game was Duke’s final exhibition before the start of the 2018-19 regular season.

Barrett finished with a game-high 32 points to lead the way, while Williamson and Reddish poured in 23 and 20, respectively. Williamson posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow freshman Tre Jones flirted with a triple double by recording eight points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Two other Blue Devils reached double-figures in scoring as junior Marques Bolden had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while senior Antonio Vrankovic added 10 points.

Duke jumped out to an early lead, surging on a 20-2 run to open the game en route to 64-16 score at intermission. The Blue Devils used a solid defensive effort to hold Ferris State to 16.7 percent shooting (6-36) in the first half, while also outscoring the Bulldogs 30-6 in the paint.

It was a 68-32 scoring margin favoring Duke in the second half as the Blue Devils six-of-nine from behind the arc to close out the contest. Duke shot 59.5 percent mark from the floor for the game, while contributing 29 assists and outrebounding Ferris State 61-36.

The Blue Devils open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, facing off with No. 2 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. with the game airing live on ESPN.

