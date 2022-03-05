UNC-Chapel Hill wins in Duke vs UNC game, Coach K’s home finale

Saturday marked the 1,562nd and final game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career.

DURHAM, N.C. — The UNC Tar Heels won 94 to 81 in their game against the Duke Blue Devils Saturday in Duke Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s home finale.

Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski knew the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game would be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

But wanted to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one loss since mid-January. Krzyzewski said the Duke Blue Devils have shown more maturity in recent weeks.

UNC coach Hubert Davis said he was not focused on the emotion and extra attention with Krzyzewski’s home finale. He said he was also trying to get the Tar Heels to have a better showing than in a 20-point home loss in last month’s first meeting.

Krzyzewski previously said he doesn't remember his first game at Duke (a 67-49 win over Stetson on Nov. 29, 1980) but said he does remember his first home win against North Carolina from that same season.

