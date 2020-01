DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones scored 23 points to help No. 2 Duke handle Wake Forest 90-59 on Saturday night. Cassius Stanley added 16 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 53% from the field and led 49-23 at halftime. Duke shot 63% in the opening 20 minutes and hit six 3-pointers. Torry Johnson and Olivier Sarr scored 13 points each to lead Wake Forest. Sharone Wright Jr. added a season-high 11 points for the Demon Deacons.