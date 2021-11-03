Duke out of ACC Tournament following positive COVID-19 test

Thursday's ACC Tournament game between Duke and Florida State has been cancelled.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC announced Thursday that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Duke team.

Duke's men's basketball season is effectively over.

Duke beat Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive. The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday.

With the cancelation, Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

It's unlikely the Blue Devils will make the NCAA tournament based on their current record and strength of schedule. It would be the first time since 1995 Duke would miss the NCAA tournament.

Duke's team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

This is a developing story.