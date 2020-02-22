GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dwayne Bacon had a record-setting 51-point game for the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets affiliate.

It was against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants Wednesday night in the Swarm's 124-117 victory at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

"Once I got 49, I was like, 'I might as well try to get 50'," said Bacon. "When I got the steal, I said, 'I'll go ahead and score', and I got 50."

The Charlotte Hornets assigned Bacon to the Swarm earlier in the day.

A few hours later, he dropped 51 points. His stat line also included 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 39 minutes.

"Every time I've come down here has been a blessing to me just because I've worked on my game and got better," said Bacon.

This is Bacon's first assignment to the G League in the 2019-2020 season. He appeared in 39 games with the Hornets this season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.

Bacon set the previous record of 45 points on December 28th, 2017 against the Wisconsin Herd in Greensboro.

He appeared in 17 games with the Swarm in the 2018-2019 season.

