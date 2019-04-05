RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inducted 12 new members Friday at the Raleigh Convention Center.
The class of 2019 features NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., pro golfer Davis Love III and retired North Carolina A&T head football coach Rod Broadway.
Earnhardt Jr. competed in more than 600 races, winning the Daytona 500 twice and earning 26 Cup victories. The Kannapolis native was consistently voted the most popular driver by fans.
Love has 21 wins on the PGA Tour and was ranked in the top 10 of the official World Golf rankings for more than 450 weeks. Love is a Charlotte native and joined the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.
Broadway's 39-year football coaching career included national black college championships at three different schools - Grambling State, North Carolina Central and A&T.
Here's the full class:
- Ernie Barnes
- Willie Bradshaw
- Eddie Bridges
- Rod Broadway
- Gene Corrigan
- Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Steve Gabriel
- Dee Kantner
- Davis Love III
- Paul Miller
- Neill McGeachy
- Thell Overman
Overman was a three-sport athlete at Guilford College and a legendary high school football coach.
For more information on each of the inductees, visit the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame's website.