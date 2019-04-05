RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inducted 12 new members Friday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The class of 2019 features NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., pro golfer Davis Love III and retired North Carolina A&T head football coach Rod Broadway.

Earnhardt Jr. competed in more than 600 races, winning the Daytona 500 twice and earning 26 Cup victories. The Kannapolis native was consistently voted the most popular driver by fans.

Love has 21 wins on the PGA Tour and was ranked in the top 10 of the official World Golf rankings for more than 450 weeks. Love is a Charlotte native and joined the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

Aug 23, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA; Davis Love III poses with the Sam Snead Trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Broadway's 39-year football coaching career included national black college championships at three different schools - Grambling State, North Carolina Central and A&T.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: North Carolina A&T Aggies head football coach Rod Broadway during the bowl game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Grambling State Tigers on December 16, 2017 at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's the full class:

Ernie Barnes

Willie Bradshaw

Eddie Bridges

Rod Broadway

Gene Corrigan

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Steve Gabriel

Dee Kantner

Davis Love III

Paul Miller

Neill McGeachy

Thell Overman

Overman was a three-sport athlete at Guilford College and a legendary high school football coach.

For more information on each of the inductees, visit the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame's website.